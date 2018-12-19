Sehrai urges trade bodies to press India for Kashmir settlement

Srinagar, December 19 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Tehreek-e-Hurriyat (TeH) Jammu and Kashmir Chairman, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai, has urged the global trade organisations to link their trade and business contracts with India to peaceful resolution of the Kashmir dispute.

Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai in a statement issued in Srinagar said, “We appeal to the trade bodies to force New Delhi to stop the ongoing military operation against Kashmiris and resolve the dispute according to the wishes and aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.”

“Halting means of trade and commerce with India would make New Delhi understand that human rights, political rights and values are far more important than geo-political, economical and strategic interests,” he added.

Meanwhile, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai welcomed the announcement by Pakistani Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed about the formation of a Pakistan parliamentary forum on Palestine, Kashmir and Rohingya to promote and protect the cause of these oppressed peoples.

“We welcome the move and demand that Kashmir issue should be resolved on urgent basis. Such international statements reflect that there is a growing feeling among the global community that lingering Kashmir issue continues to pose a threat to the peace in the region, apart from increasing the confrontation between India and Pakistan,” Sehrai added.

