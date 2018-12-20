Doda citizens’ forum condemns Pulwama killings

Jammu, December 20 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Citizens Forum of Doda district has strongly condemned the recent killings of youth in Pulwama by Indian troops.

The Citizens Forum in a meeting held in Doda with Mehoob Ahmad Taak in chair deplored that killing of innocent people in the territory had become a routine but the United Nations and the international community had become a mute spectator to these gruesome acts.

The participants of the meeting said that India had started a war against Kashmirs and its forces were killing and arresting the people of Kashmir especially youth to dampen their freedom sentiment, adding that India would not succeed in its sinister designs.

They also demanded exemplary punishment for men in uniform involved in the heinous crimes against the Kashmiris.

The meeting was attended by Abdul Qayoom Zargar, Karamatullah Nehru, Naseer Ahmad Khora, Dr Basharat Kripak Bashir Ahmad Butt, Sheikh Abdur Rasheed, Shabbir Ahmad Rishu, Atta Mohammad and Muhammad Iqbal.

