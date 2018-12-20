‘if troops fired in air, how Yawar sustained bullet in chest’

Srinagar, December 20 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of International Forum for Justice and Human Rights, Muhammad Ahsan Untoo, has questioned the police report stating if the army fired in air, how the youth, Yawar Ahmad Dar sustained bullet in chest.

Muhammad Ahsan Untoo, who has filed a petition in the Human Rights Commission of the territory against the killing of Yawar, said in a media interview in Srinagar that these were fairy tales to save the men in uniform. Expressing shock over the killing of Yawar, he urged the international community to probe all the civilian killings in the territory.

The Deputy Commissioner and the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of Kulgam in their statements before the Commission had said that Yawar Ahmed Dar sustained a stray bullet injury after which he succumbed at the hospital on June 26, 2018.

The case was heard by the Commission member, Dilshad Shaheen. The next date of the hearing has been fixed on March 7, 2019.

