Indonesian woman says she only saw cordon&cordon in IOK

Srinagar, December 20 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Indonesian woman, Saima, whose husband, Abid Hussain, was martyred by Indian troops during a cordon and search operation in Pulwama, said that she only saw cordon, cordon and cordon since her arrival in the territory in December this year.

Saima had come to Pulwama with her husband, Abid Hussain, from Indonesia in the first week of December.

Saima in a media interview said, “I had asked my husband to get milk for our baby from the market. When he didn’t return after an hour, I started looking for him and after two hours came to know that Indian troops had killed him.”

She said everything changed with the staccato sounds of the bullets by the troops during a cordon and search operation on December 15 where Abid was among other people martyred by the troops. Eleven people were killed in firing of Indian troops during a cordon and search operation and on peaceful protesters in Sarnoo area of Pulwama on December 15.

Saima said now she has decided to pack her bags to fly back to her home country. “I came here with my husband. Now I won’t live here. I will go back to my country. Army has killed my husband and now they will kill me too,” she said.

Like this: Like Loading...