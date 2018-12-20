Kashmiri detainees’ plight matter of concern: Sehrai

Srinagar, December 20 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat, Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai has expressed serious concern over the plight of illegally detained Hurriyat leaders and activists languishing in different jails of India and the territory.

Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai in a statement issued in Srinagar denounced the shifting of political prisoners from Kashmir to India and termed it against the principles of morality and human rights and also a blatant violation of the Indian Supreme Court guidelines.

He said the treatment meted out to Kashmiri detainees and under-trials right from the time they entered these jails is inhuman. He said it is aimed at breaking their determination but India would never succeed in it.

Ashraf Sehrai said the Dukhtaran-e-Millat Chairperson is already suffering from multiple ailments and has been kept in a solitary confinement, which is a sheer political vendetta. He also expressed concern over the use of administrative detention without charges, trial or a right of defence.

He said even when the detainees lodged under the draconian Public Safety Act (PSA) complete their term, police and related agencies are always ready with another dossier to prolong their detention under fictitious charges.

He appealed to the Indian and international human rights organizations including Amnesty International and Asia Watch to get a firsthand account of the pathetic situation of Kashmiri prisoners by on spot inspection of jails where these prisoners are lodged. By this way, he said, they would see themselves what these prisoners are going through and take up the matter with the Indian government to facilitate their release and shifting them back to valley.

