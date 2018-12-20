Kashmiris’ sufferings highlighted at London event

London, December 20 (KMS): The speakers at a function highlighted the sufferings of the people of conflict zones including occupied Kashmir.

The event held at the UK Parliament was hosted by Jack Brereton MP and organized by the European Caucasus House, a Brussels-based NGO.

The speakers included Faisal Rasheed MP, Khaid Mehmood MP, Mohammad Yaseen MP, Lord McNair, Dr Nidal Salim, Riffi Khan, Prof Amina Nikoljov, Vesna Petkoric, Leyla Gasmova, Raja Najabat Husain and Dr Saboor Javid.

The event was attended by around 100 people including the APHC-AJK chapter leaders Syed Aijaz Rehmani and Abdul Hameed Lone.

