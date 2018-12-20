Pulwama killing glaring example of state terrorism: Dar

Srinagar, December 20 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference (JKMC), Shabbir Ahmed Dar, has termed the resolutions passed unanimously by Pakistan’s Parliament and by the United Nations a welcome step towards highlighting the human rights violations by Indian troops in the occupied territory.

Shabbir Ahmed Dar in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the recent killing of innocent civilians in Pulwama was a glaring example of Indian state terrorism in the occupied territory. The threadbare discussion in the Pakistani Parliament and in the United Nations will help the international community understand the dynamics of the alarming situation in occupied Kashmir, he said.

Shabbir Dar said that the decision to communicate with the international community and apprise it of the urgency involved in the settlement of the lingering Kashmir dispute was a positive step and was need of the hour, to stop India from the genocide of Kashmiris.

He said that India would never succeed in suppressing the Kashmiris’ ongoing liberation movement through brutal tactics.

