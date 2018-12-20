Shutdown in Pulwama on sixth straight day against killings

Srinagar, December 20 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, complete shutdown is being observed on the sixth consecutive day, today, in Pulwama town to mourn the killing of youth by Indian troops.

The troops killed eleven youth during a cordon and search operation and by opening fire on peaceful protesters in Sarnoo area of Pulwama district on Saturday.

All shops and other business establishments, colleges and coaching centres are closed in the town while almost all roads in the town are empty as traffic remains off the roads.

Meanwhile, the workers of pro-India National Conference took out protest rallies in Srinagar and Bandipora against the killings in Pulwama district.

Like this: Like Loading...