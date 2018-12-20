UN failure to implement its Kashmir resolutions deplored

Detention of Yasin Malik on false charges denounced

Srinagar, December 20 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, senior APHC leader and the Chairman of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai, has deplored that the promise made by the United Nations to hold a plebiscite in Jammu and Kashmir has not been fulfilled despite the passage of over seven decades.

Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai in a statement in Srinagar welcomed a Pakistan-sponsored resolution unanimously passed by the UN reaffirming the right to self-determination of the peoples of the world. He said, the resolution serves to focus the world attention on the freedom struggle by peoples of Kashmir and Palestine for their inalienable right to self-determination. He urged the international community particularly the UN to impress upon India to stop its state terrorism in occupied Kashmir. Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai also expressed serious concern over the inhuman treatment meted out to the illegally detained Kashmiris in jails. The Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference, Shabbir Ahmed Dar, in his statement appreciated Pakistan for effectively highlighting the Kashmir dispute at the global level.

A Srinagar court has sent the illegally detained Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front, Muhammad Yasin Malik, and his seven associates to four days police remand after Indian police brought false charges of attempt to murder of police personnel against them. The Hurriyat forum led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, APHC leader, Bilal Siddiqui, Kashmir Economic Alliance Chairman, Muhammad Yasin Khan, and the High Court Bar Association of occupied Kashmir in their statements denounced the detention of Muhammad Yasin Malik and his associates and implicating them on false charges by the occupation authorities.

Meanwhile, complete shutdown was observed on the sixth consecutive day, today, in Pulwama town to mourn the recent killing of eleven people by Indian troops. A delegation of the Mirwaiz-led Hurriyat forum visited different areas of Pulwama and expressed solidarity with the families of the martyred.

People staged a protest demonstration in Kishtwar town against the harassment of people including women by Indian police personnel. Indian troops launched a cordon and search operation in Batagund area of Tral in Pulwama district, today.

In London, speakers at a function highlighted the sufferings of the people of conflict zones including occupied Kashmir. The event held at the UK Parliament was hosted by Jack Brereton MP and organised by the European Caucasus House, a Brussels-based NGO. The speakers included Faisal Rasheed MP, Khaid Mehmood MP, Mohammad Yaseen MP, Lord McNair, Raja Najabat Hussain and Dr Saboor Javid. The event was attended by around 100 people including the APHC-AJK chapter leaders Syed Aijz Rehmani and Abdul Hameed Lone.

