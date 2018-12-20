Yasin Malik expresses concern about detainees’ worsening health

Srinagar, December 20 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, illegally detained Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF), Muhammad Yasin Malik has expressed concern over the deteriorating health of the Kashmiri political detainees especially JKLF leaders.

Muhammad Yasin Malik in a statement issued in Srinagar said party leaders Sirajuddin Mir, Abdul Rashid Magloo and Ghulam Nabi Kashmiri have been languishing at Kot Bhalwal Jail under draconian Public Safety Act (PSA).

He said the health of Sirajuddin Mir is deteriorating day by day and that is a matter of grave concern for his family. Similarly, he said JKLF Baramulla district president, Abdul Rashid Magloo had met an accident and his both legs got fractured when he was booked under PSA by police and shifted to Kot Bhalwal jail.

He said another JKLF leader, Ghulam Nabi Kashmiri from Kulgam is a patient of diabetics and high blood pressure as well as suffering from heart disease and his life has been put into danger by authorities by putting him in a jail far off from his native place.

The JKLF chairman also condemned the continued detention of party leaders including Sheikh Nazir Ahmad, Zahoor Ahmad Butt and Assadullah Sheikh of Kulgam. He also denounced the illegal detention of hundreds of Kashmiris especially ailing Aasiya Andrabi, Fahmida Sofi, Nahida Nasreen, Shabir Ahmad Shah, Altaf Ahmad Shah, Shahid-ul-Islam, Akbar Ayaz, Farooq Ahmad Dar, Zahoor Ahmad Watali, Pir Saifullah, Merajuddin Kalwal, Naeem Ahmad Khan, Shahid Yousuf Shah, Muhammad Aslam Wani, Shakil Yousuf Shah and Muzaffar Ahmad Dar.

Meanwhile, the JKLF, today, organized a protest sit-in outside National Press Club, Islamabad, against the ongoing Indian state terrorism in occupied Kashmir.

Senior Vice Chairman Abdul Hameed Butt led the protest and it was attended by JKLF leaders including Hafiz Anwar Samavi, Saleem Haroon, Rafiq Ahmad Dar, Sajid Siddiqui, Dr Toqeer Gilani, Pervaiz Iqbal, Manzoor Ahmad Khan, Malik Rahim, Shahjahan, Sardar Anwar Iqbal, Khursheed Ahmed Mirza, Saleem Butt, advocate Tauseef Jaral, Muhammad Afzal Beig and Mazhar Kazmi.

