AFSPA main reason for massacres in IOK: Mustafa Kamal

Srinagar, December 21 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, senior leader of pro-India National Conference, Dr Sheikh Mustafa Kamal, has said that draconian law, Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA), is the reason behind every killing taking place in the territory at the hands of Indian Army.

Dr Sheikh Mustafa Kamal lauded the former Indian Supreme Court judge, Justice Markand Katju, for his anti-Army remarks over killings in occupied Kashmir. He said Justice Katju should be hailed for equating the Pulwama tragedy to Jalianwallah Bagh massacre.

He said draconian AFSPA is the main reason for massacres in occupied Kashmir. “Army is not accountable under this draconian Act. All secular political parties of India should come together and impress upon Government of India to repeal this black law in Kashmir,” he added.

Dr Sheikh Mustafa Kamal said Kashmir is the only place where instead of water cannons bullets and pellets are showered on people with a sole purpose to kill them. “We won’t act as mute spectators now. Army can’t resort to killings and vandalization. Time has come we act and demand stern punishment for those involved in kill and loot,” he maintained.

