APHC stages protest in Srinagar against Indian atrocities

Srinagar, December 21 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) leaders and activists staged a peaceful protest, today, after Friday prayers at Hyderpora in Srinagar against the killing and arrest spree unleashed by the Indian forces across the territory.

Those who participated in the protest included Mohammad Yousuf Naqash, Molvi Bashir Irfani, Mohammad Yaseen Aataie, Syed Mohammad Shafi, Devender Sigh Behal, Khawaja Firdous, Imtiyaz Ahmad Shah, Syed Imtiyaz Haider, Muhammad Maqbool Magami, Rameez Raja, Mohammad Rafiq Shah, Abdul Hameed Ilahi, Ab. Rashid Dar, Arshid Hussain Bhat, Mubashir Ahmad Bhat, Nisar Ahmad Bhat, Ashiq Hussain Sofi and Abdul Ahad Dar. A large number of common people also took part in the demonstration.

Leaders speaking on the occasion said one fails to understand how the world community has given a free hand to India to snatch every right from the people, who are being subjected to worst state terrorism.

They said the so-called Indian democracy is scared of even women freedom activists and leaves no stone unturned to keep them behind bars on fictitious and false charges.

Leaders said these Kashmiri detainees are already suffering from many aliments and imprisonment in notorious jails like Tihar has put their lives at risk.

They appealed to the peace loving nations to come forward to rescue the subjugated people of Kashmir, who have been demanding their right to self-determination for the last over 7 decades.

