‘Arrests aimed at breaking Kashmiris’ resolve’

Srinagar, December 21 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir, Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai has said that under a well-planned conspiracy resistance leaders are being arrested to break the resolve of Kashmiris.

Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai in a statement issued in Srinagar strongly condemned the arrest of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front Chairman, Muhammad Yasin Malik and his associates and implicating them on false charges.

He said that arresting resistance leaders and lodging them in jails to weakent the liberation movement was also tried in the past but failed to yield results for Delhi and same old methods were being employed which were also destined to fail.

He said despite unabated killings, plunder, arson, showering bullets and pellets on public gatherings, maiming and blinding innocent children, torturing youth, the government of India failed to dampen the freedom sentiment and commitment of the Kashmiri people towards the freedom movement.

Ashraf Sehrai said, “History stands witness that in contrast to every freedom movement, the occupational and tyrant forces have always suffered a defeat. The authorities in Delhi through its military might seem desperate to dampen our spirits, however, all the ploys by them will culminate in their defeat. We will never succumb to any pressure and will take the movement to its logical end.”

Meanwhile, he expressed grief over the sad demise of the mother of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat activists, Abdul Rehmaan Tantray and uncle of Syed Altaf Andrabi namely Abdul Aziz Shah Kirmani.

Senior leader of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC), Agha Syed Hassan Al-Moosvi Al-Safvi in a statement in Srinagar denounced the arrest of JKLF Chairman, Muhammad Yasin Malik and his associates and said that the purpose of such actions was to hide killings and other atrocities by Indian forces. He said now the Indian civil society has also started raising voice against rights abuses in the territory.

He demanded immediate release of Muhammad Yasin Malik and other illegally detained Hurriyat leaders and activists languishing in different jails of India and the territory.

