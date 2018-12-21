Forceful demos in Pulwama, Srinagar against killings

JKML leader booked under draconian PSA for 10th time

Srinagar, December 21 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, thousands of people defying strict restrictions held forceful demonstrations in Pulwama district, today, against the killing of eleven youth by Indian troops on Saturday last.

Defying restrictions, thousands of people in many mosques of Pulwama, Shopian and other areas of south Kashmir districts took to the streets soon after the Juma prayers and held massive demonstrations. They raised high-pitched pro-freedom and anti-India slogans. Indian police and troops fired teargas shells to disperse the protesters, triggering clashes between the demonstrators and the forces’ personnel. Many clerics and the Coordination Committee Pulwama had asked people to protest against the killings. Meanwhile, complete shutdown continued for the 7th consecutive day, today, in Pulwama town against the killings.

People also held demonstrations in Hyderpora, Maisuma, Nowhatta and other areas of Srinagar, today, against the killing and arrest spree unleashed by the Indian forces’ personnel across the occupied territory. The demonstrations were participated by Hurriyat leaders and activists including Muhammad Yousuf Naqash, Sheikh Abdul Rashid, Molvi Bashir Irfani, Syed Muhammad Shafi, Muhammad Yasin Attai, Devender Singh Behl, Khawaja Firdous, Muhammad Maqbool Magami, Syed Imtiaz Haider, Rameez Raja, Shakeel Ahmed Butt, Abdul Rasheed, Rafiq Ahmed and Mubashir Ahmed.

Hurriyat leaders, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai, Agha Syed Hassan Al-Moosvi Al-Safvi, Shabbir Ahmed Dar and Abdul Samad Inqilabi in their statements issued in Srinagar denounced the invoking of false charges of “attempt to murder” against the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front Chairman, Muhammad Yasin Malik, and his associates.

Indian police arrested Hurriyat leader, Mukhtar Ahmed Waza, from Islamabad town and Muhammad Rafi Nannaji from Srinagar. The police also arrested eight persons from Rajouri and Ganderbal areas. The occupation authorities booked the illegally detained Jammu and Kashmir Muslim League leader, Assadullah Parray, under black law Public Safety Act for the 10th time.

The Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Movement Chairman, Mir Shahid Saleem, in a statement issued in Jammu said that Indian troops were killing innocent youth during cordon and search operations across the territory.

Hurriyat leaders, Zafar Akbar Butt and Imtiaz Ahmed Reshi, addressing public meetings in Baramulla and Shopian areas said that occupied Kashmir had been converted into police state where innocent people were being killed on daily basis.

On the other hand, Chilla-i-Kalan, the 40-day period of extreme cold, commenced in occupied Kashmir, today.

