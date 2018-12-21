Indian troops killing innocent youth during CASOs in IOK

Jammu, December 21 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Movement (JKPM) has said that Indian troops are killing innocent youth during cordon and search operations across the territory.

The JKPM Chairman, Mir Shahid Saleem, in a statement issued in Jammu deplored that Indian forces’ personnel were targeting Kashmiri youth and if such situation continued Kashmir would be deprive of talented and educated youth.

He said that the people of Kashmir were engaged in a peaceful struggling aimed at securing their inalienable right to self-determination and no power on earth could deprive them of this right guaranteed to them by the UN and the world community. He said that India wanted to crush the Kashmiris’ peaceful political movement but would never succeed in its nefarious designs.

Mir Shahid Saleem appealed to the international community to play an effective role in the settlement of the lingering Kashmir dispute so that permanent peace could be established in the region.

