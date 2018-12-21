IOK converted into police state: Imtiaz Reshi

Srinagar, December 21 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Young Men’s League, Imtiaz Ahmed Reshi has said that Kashmir has been converted into police state where innocent youth are being killed on daily basis.

Imtiaz Ahmed Reshi along with a party delegation, today, visited Shopian to express sympathy and solidarity with the families of the martyred youth.

Speaking to the bereaved families he said that the sacrifices of Kashmiri martyrs would not go waste. He alsoprayed Allah Almighty to rest the departed souls in eternal peace.

Imtiyaz Ahmad Reshi also condemned the authorities for registering “attempt of murder” case against JKLF Chairman, Muhammad Yasin Malik, and his associates and inhuman treatment meted out to Dukhtaran-e-Millat Chairperson, Aasiya Andrabi, her aides and other illegally detained Hurriyat leaders in Tihar jail of New Delhi.

Like this: Like Loading...