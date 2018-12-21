JKLF holds protest demonstrations

Srinagar, December 21 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, leaders and activists of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF), today, held a peaceful protest demonstration in Lal Chowk, Srinagar, against ongoing carnage of the Kashmiris, the prolonged and repeated detention of JKLF Chairman, Muhammad Yasin Malik and others, Pulwama massacre and other oppressive measures by Indian forces. Other such protests were held at many places in Europe.

Party leaders, Sheikh Abdul Rashid, Mir Muhammad Zaman, Muhammad Sideeq Shah, Javed Ahmad Butt, Professor Javed, Mushtaq Ahmad Khan, Ghulam Muhammad Dar, Ali Muhammad Acxhen and others participated in the protest.

Meanwhile, JKLF, United Kingdom and Europe Zone, organized a protest programme against unabated Indian aggression and spree of killings in Kashmir especially in Pulwama and arrest of JKLF Chairman, Muhammad Yasin Malik and others on concocted charges.

The protest was held outside Indian High Commissions in London. The JKLF leaders and members of Kashmiri Diaspora participated in these protest rallies.

The protest rally in London was attended by many Kashmiris including the head of JKLF Diplomatic Bureau, Professor Zafar Khan, Sabir Gul, Tehseen Gilani and others.

The JKLF leaders addressed the participants of the protest and condemned the oppressive tactics used by Indian forces against the people of Kashmir.

Meanwhile JKLF units in London, Brussels and other parts of Europe held protest demonstrations outside Indian embassies and high commissions, against ongoing Indian aggression in Kashmir valley especially the recent carnage at Pulwama.

A memorandum addressed to OIC, EU and AU blocks, the Arab League, the UN Secretary General and the US was also distributed to media present on the occasion. The memorandum has already been delivered to the concerned. The memorandum issued from Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front International Secretariat in London has urged the international community to take a serious note of the deteriorating situation in Kashmir.

