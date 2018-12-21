JKNF condemns continued detention of Hurriyat leaders in Tihar

Srinagar, December 21 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir National Front (JKNF) has strongly condemned the continued illegal detention of Hurriyat leaders including party Chairman, Nayeem Ahmed Khan, languishing in New Delhi’s Tihar jail.

A JKNF spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar said, “Even after passing of one-and-a-half-year, Indian agencies have not succeeded in proving anything against the illegally detained resistance leaders, including Nayeem Khan.”

He said the illegal detention of the Hurriyat leaders lodged in Tihar jail is being prolonged to break their resolve. He said it seems the courts are being deceived by the investigating agencies and they are successfully getting one date after another from courts.

The spokesman also condemned the fresh arrests of political leaders in Srinagar and booking them in fake and fabricated cases.

