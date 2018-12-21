‘Killing, arrest cannot weaken Kashmiris’ freedom sentiment’

Srinagar, December 21 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Salvation Movement (JKSM), Zafar Akbar Butt, has said that killing and arrest by Indian forces cannot suppress the Kashmiris’ freedom sentiment.

Zafar Akbar Butt addressing gatherings in different areas of Baramulla under mass contact programme, today, said that dialogue is the only way forward to settle the lingering Kashmir dispute. He said New Delhi’s iron fist policy will not stand for long and meaningful and result-oriented Dialogue is imperative for resolving the Kashmir dispute.

He also condoled the demise of the mother of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front-R Chairman, Farooq Ahmed Dar.

