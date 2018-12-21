Restrictions in Pulwama to prevent demos against killings

Shutdown in the town continues for 7th consecutive day

Srinagar, December 21 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the authorities imposed restrictions in Pulwama town and its adjoining areas, today, to prevent people from staging demonstrations against the recent killing of eleven Kashmiri youth by Indian troops.

The youth were killed by the troops during a cordon and search operation and by opening fire on peaceful protesters in Sirnoo area of Pulwama district on December 15.

Eyewitnesses said the occupation authorities have made heavy deployment of Indian troops and police personnel in the town to prevent the demonstrations.

Coordination Committee Pulwama has called for a protest after Friday prayers following which a memorandum demanding inquiry into the killings would be submitted to Deputy Commissioner, Pulwama.

Meanwhile, complete shutdown is being observed in Pulwama town for the 7th consecutive day, today, against the killings. All shops and business establishments are closed while traffic is off the road.

