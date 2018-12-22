Indian troops martyr six youth in Tral

Thousands attend funerals of martyrs

Srinagar, December 22 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred six Kashmiri youth in Pulwama district, today.

The youth were killed by the troops during a cordon and search operation jointly launched by Indian army, paramilitary Central Reserve Police Force and Special Operation Group in Arampora area of the district. The martyrs were identified as Salih Mohammad Akhoon, Rasikh Mir, Rauf Mir, Umar Ramzan, Nadeem Sofi and Faisal Javid Khanday.

The killings led to forceful anti-India protests in Tral and adjoining areas of the district. Youth in groups assembled at various places and took out marches against the killings. Indian troops used brute force on the protesters triggering clashes. The authorities suspended mobile internet and train services immediately after the killings in the district.

Meanwhile, thousands of people, today, participated in the last rites of martyrs in their native villages. Multiple rounds of funeral prayers were held for Mohammad Salih Akhoon at his ancestral Arampora village in Tral. The mourners raised pro-freedom, pro-Pakistan and anti-India slogans.

The Chairman of Hurriyat forum, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq in a statement issued in Srinagar said every killing by Indian forces leads to increased anger among people against New Delhi. He said Kashmir is witnessing an all time increase in human rights abuses in the form of killings.

Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir Chairman, Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai and other Hurriyat leaders in their separate statements paid glowing tributes to the martyred youth and said that the Indian forces had yet again demonstrated a gory act of state-sponsored terrorism in Pulwama, today.

On other hand, in a special reference to occupied Kashmir, the UN Special Rapporteur on Freedom of Opinion and Expression, David Kaye, has criticized India for expanding the scope of its censorship tools and efforts to curtail individual rights to freedom of expression, access to information, freedom of association and other fundamental human rights. The UN Rapporteur in a letter addressed to Twitter’s Chief Executive, Jack Dorsey, asked him to explain the suspension of Kashmiris’ accounts on the instance of the Indian government.

In a major tragedy, seven Kashmiri workers from Uri area of Baramulla District were killed in a landslide in Uttarakhand, India. The incident happened near the construction site of Char Dham road in Rudraprayag district of Uttarakhand.

