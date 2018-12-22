Indian troops martyr six youth in Tral

7 Kashmiris die in landslide in India

Srinagar, December 22 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred six youth in Tral area of Pulwama district, today.

The youth were killed during a cordon and search operation jointly launched by Indian army, paramilitary Central Reserve Police Force and Special Operation Group in Arampora area of the district.

The authorities suspended mobile internet and train services immediately after the killings.

The martyred youth have been identified as Salih Mohammad Akhoon, Razik Mir, Rouf Mir, Umer Ramzan, Nadeem Sofi and Faisal Javid Khanday. They all belonged to different areas of Pulwama district.

In another major tragedy, seven Kashmiri workers from Uri area of Baramulla District were killed in a landslide in Uttarakhand, India. The incident happened near the construction site of Char Dham all-weather road in Rudraprayag district of Uttarakhand.

Like this: Like Loading...