Kashmir struggle cannot be muzzled by oppression: Mirwaiz

Srinagar, December 22 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of Hurriyat forum, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has said that every civilian killing by Indian forces leads to increased anger among people against New Delhi, which has been mishandling Kashmir situation for the past several decades by ignoring the ground realities in the territory.

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the freedom struggle could not be muzzled by military might and oppression. He said this anger will not lessen and rather result in stiff resistance to oppression. “Those in Delhi who blame the resistance leadership for their own mishandling of the situation should accept that with each civilian killing by forces, the resentment and anger against Indian government naturally grows and will not lessen,” he added.

Mirwaiz’s statement came a day after Indian Home Minister Rajnath Singh said that resistance leaders in Kashmir were instigating the people against New Delhi.

He said Kashmir is witnessing an all time increase in human rights abuses in the form of killing as the policy makers in New Delhi seek a military solution to the seven-decade-old festering dispute by giving a free hand to the forces.

“Lakhs of forces personnel present in every nook and corner of Kashmir are perpetrating this policy, the result of which is massacres and mayhem. The most recent example is the brutal massacre of seven civilians in Pulwama in a target fire by trigger-happy forces,” he said.

Referring to a report which said the recent local body polls in Kashmir have thrown up a grim picture of the situation as the voter turnout was poor and abysmal in most areas while candidates were either elected unopposed or stayed away from it, Mirwaiz said: “The government of India can no longer hoodwink people or the world by taking recourse to these measures to show that all is well. People of Kashmir are fed up of the lingering dispute and want a resolution to it; and not the continuation of status-quo through these measures”.

He said the Hurriyat has been, from day one, stating that Kashmir is a political and a human issue which can only be resolved by means of a sustained dialogue with all the stakeholders, most importantly Kashmiris.

