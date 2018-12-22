Kashmiri businessman Zahoor Watali unwell in Tihar jail

Srinagar, December 22 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, prominent Kashmiri businessman, Zahoor Ahmad Watali is unwell in New Delhi’s notorious Tihar jail, his family members said.

Zahoor Ahmad Watali was arrested by the India’s National Investigation Agency on a fake charge registered against him, last year.

“Watali is not keeping well and was taken to the hospital for medical check-up,” family members told media in Srinagar adding that his sugar level and blood pressure are on higher side. He is also suffering from fever and backache for quite some time.

They said that Watali was not being provided proper medical care in the jail despite the court orders. “He is being denied medical aid. We are very much concerned about his health,” the family members added.

Watali was granted bail by New Delhi court in September this year. However, the Indian Supreme Court stayed the Delhi High Court order. The High Court had said there was no prima facie evidence to establish that 70-year-old Watali was involved in a conspiracy. Watali was arrested on August 17, 2017 by the NIA.

