Killing spree in valley condemned

Jammu, , December 22 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Khateeb of Markazi Jamia Masjid, Kishtwar, Farooq Hussain Kachloo has condemned the recent killings in the Valley and described it the frustration of the authorities.

Farooq Hussain Kachloo in a statement issued in Jammu said that India had crossed all limits of brutalities and it wanted to suppress the ongoing liberation movement through military might but would never succeed.

He said the unprecedented sacrifices of Kashmiri people would not go waste but would definitely bring positive results, adding that Kashmiris would one get rid of Indian bondages.

He also appealed to the world community, United Nations and the international human rights organizations to take cognizance of the Indian state terrorism in occupied Kashmir.

