Sehrai, others pay glowing tributes to Tral martyrs

Srinagar, December 22 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai and other Hurriyat leaders have paid glowing tributes to six youth martyred by Indian troops in Tral area of Pulwama district, today.

The youth were killed during a cordon and search operation jointly launched by Indian army, paramilitary Central Reserve Police Force and Special Operation Group in Arampora area of the district.

Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai in a statement issued in Srinagar said the Indian forces have yet again demonstrated that they become blood-thirsty monsters. “Every day, there are incidents of gashing of eyes, killing, maiming and blinding Kashmiris including toddlers, torching of their villages and destruction of their business as well as economic life,” he said. The Kashmiri people, he added, are facing the worst kind of Indian state terrorism but despite that they would take their liberation movement to its logical conclusion.

Barrister Abdul Majeed Tramboo, Advocate Ayoub Rathor and Wajhat Bashir Qureshi in a joint statement in Srinagar said, “Our brave youth are resisting an arrogant power and laying their precious blood to safeguard future of Kashmiris.”

Mir Shahid Saleem in a statement in Jammu, paying tributes to the martyrs, said India has crossed all limits of suppression and oppression and is openly committing genocide in Kashmir. He said Pakistan should play role in breaking the criminal silence of the international community over the gross human rights violations.

Bilal Sidiqui said Kashmiri youth are fighting with utmost courage with a brutal and tyrannical occupation. He said the people of Kashmir would continue their struggle till taking it to its logical conclusion.

Zafar Akbar Butt in his statement in Srinagar paid tributes to Tral martyrs and said these sacrifices will not go waste. He said continued illegal detention of resistance leaders and activists is no solution to the dispute.

Farida Behenji in her statement in Srinagar, paying rich tributes to the martyrs, said that the mission of the martyrs would be accomplished at all costs.

The spokesman of Jammu and Kashmir Muslim League (JKML) in a statement in Srinagar, paying tributes to the martyrs, said that their sacrifices would not go waste and liberation movement would be taken to its logical conclusion.

