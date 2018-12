Srinagar, December 22 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, five Indian troops were injured in a grenade blast in Arwani area of Islamabad district on Saturday.

The forces were withdrawing from Hassanpura area of Arwani after concluding a siege and search operation when the blast took place.

The injured which include five Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel and a policeman were rushed to sub-district hospital Bijbehara for treatment.

