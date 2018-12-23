Concern expressed over detainees’ plight in jails

Srinagar, December 23 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Salvation Movement (JKSM), Zafar Akber Butt has expressed concern over plight of illegally detained Hurriyat leaders and activists languishing in different jails of India and the territory.

Zafar Akber Butt in a statement issued in Srinagar said continued illegal detention of party leaders including Hilal Beig were posing a great threat to their lives.

He said most of the prisoners have been detained under false and fabricated cases. He said authorities were playing with the lives of hundreds of detainees by confining them to four walls of prisons.

He demanded immediate release of all illegally detained Hurriyat leaders and activists languishing in various prisons of India and the occupied territory.

