Family struggling to locate illegally detained Khan Sopori

Srinagar, December 23 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the family members of illegally detained senior Hurriyat leader, Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori, 75, are struggling to locate him as the authorities are not revealing his whereabouts to them

Ghulam Mohammad Khan Sopori has been languishing in jails since February 2017. His family had gone to meet him at Kot Bhalwal Jail in Jammu in November but was told that he had been shifted to some jail in Haryana. The family has since tried to locate him in Haryana jails, but without any success.

Septuagenarian Hurriyat leader, Khan Sopori has completed one year and ten months in jail despite the fact that the court quashed thrice his detention orders issued under draconian law, Public Safety Act (PSAs). He is currently detained in some undisclosed location under fourth PSA invoked against him.

Khan Sopori was arrested from the graveyard of Sopore town on February 15, 2017, when he had gone to pay tributes to Ghulam Mohammad Bulla, whose death in custody is said to be the first custodial killing in Kashmir. He has been languishing in different Jammu jails since then under repeated PSAs.

Khan Sopori’s wife, Hafeeza Begum, in a media interview said, “When we came to know that he is not feeling well and is not getting proper medical care in Kot Bhalwal jail, we went to see him on November 17 but as soon as we reached at the jail premises, we were informed by the jail authorities that he has been shifted last night to some jail in Haryana along with other 22 other Kashmiri prisoners. The news came as a big shock as he is at the tail end age of his life and not keeping well.”

Hafeeza Begum said they returned home disappointed. “When we went to authorities concerned to get the information about the whereabouts of my husband, they showed complete ignorance,” she said. She added that her son and other relatives went to Haryana jails to look for Khan Sopori but came back disappointed as he was not there.

Sajjad Ahmad, son of Khan Sopori, said that according to district commissioner’s order his father should be kept in Kot Bhalwal Jail but they have shifted him to some undisclosed location without even informing his family members. This is sheer violation of human rights and nobody is doing anything against it, he deplored. He said his father is old, weak and ill and if anything untoward happens to him, the authorities will be responsible for that.

Hafeeza Begum appealed to the world human rights bodies and the authorities concerned to help in tracing the whereabouts of her aged husband.

