Gilani condemns Indian Home Minister’s recent Kashmir remarks

Srinagar, December 23 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC), Syed Ali Gilani has strongly condemned the recent remarks of the Indian Home Minister that the resistance leaders use every opportunity to provoke the masses and incite anti-India sentiment.

Syed Ali Gilani in a statement issued in Srinagar said, “We have time and again reiterated our stance that we neither horbour any hatred against India nor want or wish anything bad for the people of India. We wholeheartedly wish them good and honestly and want them to live in peace and prosperity.”

He said scars of the mighty oppression are so painful and traumatizing that whole population has been suffering for decades together. Pointing fingers to neighbouring country to hide its blood drenched hands has no takers especially in a civilized world, he added

He said Indian iron fist and its armed forces have left its ugly footprints everywhere in the territory providing an ample proof of untold stories of the oppression. He added Kashmiris are fighting very hard to get rid of the slavery for the last so many decades, but India instead of addressing the fundamental issue always beats the bush to stay in a denial mode.

The APHC Chairman said suppressing Kashmiris’ legitimate struggle with its military might, India has massacred more than half a million people and this seems to have no end even today, he deplored.

He said Indian hegemony and atrocities have crossed all its limits and even the worst enemies of humanity feel ashamed when a baby of just 18 months is showered with pallets by the so-called world’s largest democracy.

Syed Ali Gilani said such childish utterances from Delhi rulers can no longer lease the oppressor for too long. Hatchery of stooges groomed in the lap of India particularly the fresh entrants may justify the occupation, but history and the Indian people themselves are witness to the fact that such maneuvering can never cement their forced control of the populace and statements like this is a confession that people of Kashmir are not only alienated with India but express it too, he maintained.

He said that Indian rulers should accept the ground reality before it is too late to mend the situation.

