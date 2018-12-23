Glowing tributes paid to Tral martyrs

Srinagar, December 23 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Hurriyat leaders and organizations have paid glowing tributes to six youth martyred by Indian troops in Tral area of Pulwama district, yesterday.

The troops killed the youth during a cordon and search operation in Arampora area of the district.

Hurriyat leader, Javaid Ahmed Mir, in a statement issued in Srinagar while paying homage to the youth said, “Our youth have given huge sacrifices in the ongoing struggle for securing the right to self-determination which would not be allowed go waste.”

APHC leader and Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Employees Federation, Muhammad Shafi Lone, in his statement in Srinagar said that India would not succeed to suppress the Kashmiris’ ongoing indigenous liberation struggle through killing innocent youth and brutal tactics.

The Chairman of Islami Tanzeem Azadi, Abdul Samad Inqilabi, in his statement in Srinagar said that the sacrifices of Kashmiri martyrs would not go waste and the liberation movement would be taken to its logical conclusion against all odds.

The Jammu and Kashmir National Front in a statement in Srinagar said that the mission of Kashmiris martyrs would be accomplished at all costs.

