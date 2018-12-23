Hurriyat leaders express solidarity with martyrs’ families

Srinagar, December 23 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference leaders, Muhammad Yousuf Naqash, Bilal Siddiqi and Muhammad Yasin Attai, visited the residences of youth, martyred by Indian troops last week in Sirnoo area of Pulwama and expressed solidarity with their families.

The Hurriyat leaders speaking on the occasion, paid rich tributes to the martyred youth and said sacrifices by the Kashmiri youth are priceless asset for the ongoing movement. They said that the Kashmiri martyrs’ mission would be taken to its logical conclusion despite all odds.

The APHC leaders said that it was because of the lingering Kashmir dispute that the occupied territory was witnessing bloodshed and destruction at the hands of Indian forces. They maintained that settlement of the lingering dispute according to the aspirations of the Kashmiri people would bring permanent peace in the region.

Meanwhile, the Hurriyat leaders paid rich tributes to martyred youth in Tral and expressed solidarity with the bereaved families.

Like this: Like Loading...