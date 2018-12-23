Indian troops engaged in systematic genocide of Kashmiris: JRL

Srinagar, December 23 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Joint Resistance Leadership comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik strongly condemning the policy of killing and repression adopted by the Indian authorities has termed the ongoing bloodshed by Indian troops as systematic genocide of Kashmiris.

The resistance leaders in a statement issued in Srinagar said the Kashmiri people have nourished their ongoing just struggle for securing their inalienable right to self-determination with the blood of lacs of martyrs. They said that India’s attempt to compel the Kashmiris through the use of brute force and coercion to give up their freedom movement would only further deteriorate the already deteriorated situation in the occupied territory.

The resistance leaders paid glowing tributes to the six youth, Soleh Muhammad Akhoon, Rasik Mir, Rauf Mir, Umar Ramzan, Nadeem Muzaffar and Faisal Javaid Khanday who were martyred by Indian troops during a cordon and search operation in Tral area of Pulwama on Saturday. They said that India’s extreme repression was pushing the Kashmiri youth to the wall, forcing them to take the path of armed resistance.

“Day in and day out, youth are suspected and summoned to police stations where they are harassed and tortured. Every day, they become a target of killing by Indian forces anywhere in the valley and there is no accountability. The killing of friends, relatives and neighbours with impunity frustrates them further and all this adds to their anger, forcing many to take the path of armed resistance. Besides, no political space is provided by the authorities to youth to express their sentiments and aspirations,” the statement said.

The resistance leaders said it is the arrogance of the Indian government and its reluctance to engage in a peaceful resolution of the Kashmir dispute which is responsible for killing of Kashmiris, especially youth. “But the sacrifices rendered by our youth for their inalienable right of self-determination are unforgettable,” they added.

The JRL said on the basis of its huge military presence and structures, the government of India every day writes a new chapter of bloodshed in occupied Kashmir and the way the Kashmiri people, particularly youth, are being made target of a systematic war exhibits the antipathy of the government of India towards the people of Kashmir. “Time and again we reiterate that Kashmir is a political and human issue which can’t be resolved using military might but through political means based on the principals of justice and humanity. It is however regrettable that the leadership of India only talks through the barrel of gun,” it added.

