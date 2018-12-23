Indian troops engaged in systematic genocide of Kashmiris

Funeral prayers in absentia held for youth martyred in Tral

Srinagar, December 23 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Joint Resistance Leadership comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik strongly condemning the policy of killing and repression adopted by India in the territory has termed the ongoing bloodshed by Indian troops as systematic genocide of Kashmiris.

The Joint Resistance Leadership in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the Kashmiri people had nourished their ongoing just freedom struggle with the blood of lacs of martyrs. It said that India’s attempt to compel the Kashmiris through the use of brute force to give up their freedom movement would only further deteriorate the already deteriorated situation in the occupied territory. The JRL paying glowing tributes to the six youth martyred by Indian troops in Tral area of Pulwama, yesterday, said that the mission of Kashmiri martyrs would be accomplished despite all odds.

The Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference Syed Ali Gilani, in a statement in Srinagar strongly condemned the recent remarks of Indian Home Minister that the resistance leaders use every opportunity to provoke the masses and incite anti-India sentiment. He said such childish utterances from Indian rulers can never cement their forced occupation over Jammu and Kashmir.

Senior APHC leader, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai, in a statement in Srinagar urged the UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, to send a commission to probe the human rights violations by Indian troops in occupied Kashmir as recommended by former UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Zeid Ra’ad Al Hussein, earlier this year.

Meanwhile, on the call of the Joint Resistance Leadership, people offered funeral prayers in absentia, today, at Hyderpora, Soura, Nowshera, Nawa Kadal, Khaniyar in Srinagar and in other areas of the occupied territory for the six youth martyred by the Indian troops in Tral, yesterday. Complete shutdown was observed on the 2nd consecutive day, today, in Tral against the killings. The occupation authorities continued to suspend internet services in the district for the second successive day, today. APHC leaders, Muhammad Yousuf Naqash, Bilal Siddiqi and Muhammad Yasin Attai, visited different areas of Pulwama district and expressed solidarity with the families of the youth recently martyred by the Indian troops.

The family members of illegally detained Hurriyat leaders, Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori and Farooq Ahmed Towheedi, have expressed concern about the safety of the two leaders as the occupation authorities are not disclosing their whereabouts. The family members of the Hurriyat leaders told media that the authorities had shifted the detainees to Indian jails last month and since then they were clueless about their place of detention.

On the other hand, the President of London-based Jammu and Kashmir Council for Human Rights, Dr Syed Nazir Gilani, in an e-mailed letter to the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet, urged her to take cognizance of the stepped up Indian state terrorism in occupied Kashmir. He drew attention of the UN Rights Chief towards the killing of six youth by the Indian troops in Tral, yesterday.

