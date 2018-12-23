JKPL condoles with KEA co-chairman Farooq Dar

Srinagar, December 23 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, a delegation of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League (JKPL) compromising Mukhtar Ahmad Waza, Mohammad Ashraf Sofi, Jaffar Kashmiri and Shabbir Ahmad visited the residence of Farooq Ahmad Dar, Co-Chairman of Kashmir Economic Alliance (KEA), at Bemina in Srinagar and condoled with him on the demise of his father.

The delegation on the occasion prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul and courage to the family to bear the irreparable loss.

Meanwhile, Mukhtar Ahmad Waza in a statement in Srinagar said that settlement of Kashmir dispute in accordance with the Kashmiris’ aspirations through tripartite talks was imperative for permanent peace in the region.

He said that no military solution of Kashmir dispute was possible, however, he said the lingering dispute could be resolved through meaningful and result-oriented dialogue between Pakistan and India and the true representatives of Kashmiris.

