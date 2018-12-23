‘Tawheedi not brought to valley despite release from jail’

Srinagar, December 23 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the family of Hurriyat leader, Farooq Ahmed Tawheedi has expressed apprehension as he was not brought to the valley despite released by the high court of the territory.

The high Court quashed detention of Farooq Ahmed Tawheedi on November 28, 2018. His family took the orders to Kot Bhalwal jail, Jammu, where he was lodged.

The family said the jail authorities told family that Farooq Tawheedi has been shifted to some other jail outside the territory (Haryana).

As per his family they were waiting for his shift to Kashmir as well as release but after almost two weeks they are unknown about his whereabouts.

The family said usually after quashing detention, the detainees are handed over to police station concerned as per law but the authorities are not handing him over to his family. “And now we are much concerned about his plight,” it added.

The family has appealed for his immediate release from jail and information about him.

Like this: Like Loading...