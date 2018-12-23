TeH hails Guterres for reiterating official position on Kashmir

Srinagar, December 23 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, senior APHC leader and the Chairman of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai has appreciated the UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, for reiterating official and historical position on disputed territory during a telephonic conversation with the Pakistan Prime Minister, Imran Khan.

Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai in a statement issued in Srinagar reiterated his call for unfettered and unconditional access to the human rights organizations to independently monitor the grim human rights situation in occupied Kashmir. He urged the UN Chief to send a commission to probe the human rights violations in Kashmir as recommended by former UN Human Rights Commissioner, Zeid Ra’ad Al Hussein, earlier this year.

Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai said that Kashmir dispute had remained on the agenda of the UN Security Council and a blot on the conscience of international community for the past over seventy years. “Everything is red already how much blood more to shed? You remember pains of all, but not ours,” he asked the UN Secretary General.

The APHC leader said the unresolved Kashmir dispute poses a great threat to stability in the region and peace in South Asia directly linked to a just settlement of the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UN resolutions and the will of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. India is morally and legally bound to give the Kashmiris their birthright to self-determination as enshrined in the UN Charter, he added.

Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Chairman said Pakistan has always raised the Kashmir dispute at all international forums including the UN. Being a prime party to the dispute, Pakistan must further step up its efforts for its settlement.

Tehreek-e-Hurriyat held funeral prayers in absentia for Tral martyrs at various places including Nowshera, Nawa Kadal and Hyderpora in which party activists and people participated in large numbers.

Like this: Like Loading...