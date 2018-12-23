Tral martyrs Nimaz-e-Jinaza in absentia offered

Srinagar, December 23 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, as per the JRL programme, Hurriyat activists offered Nimaz-e-Jinaza in absentia of martyrs of Tral at various places.

APHC leaders and workers including Molvi Bashir Irfani, Bilal Sidiqui, Syed Mohammad Shafi, Khawaja Firdous, Mubashir Iqbal, Saleem Zargar, Skeikh Musaib, Rameez Raja, Imtiyaz Ahmad Shah and large number of people offered Nimaz-e-Jinaza in absentia at Hyderpora in Srinagar, while Shakeel Ahmad Bhat offered at Khanyar and Riyaz Ahmad, Gulzar Ahmad and Bilal Ahmad and others at Soura in Srinagar.

