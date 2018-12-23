UN rights chief urged to take note of killings by troops in IOK

London, December 23 (KMS): The President of London-based Jammu and Kashmir Council for Human Rights (JKCHR), Dr Syed Nazir Gilani, has urged the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet, to take cognizance of the stepped up Indian state terrorism in occupied Kashmir.

Dr Syed Nazir Gilani in a letter sent to the UN Rights Chief drew her attention towards the killing of six youth by Indian troops in Tral area of Pulwama on Saturday.

Dr Nazir Gilani in the letter also referred to the 14th June 2018 report of Michelle Bachelet’s predecessor Zeid Ra’ad Al-Hussein that called for established of a Commission of Inquiry to conduct a comprehensive independent international investigation into human rights violations by Indian troops in occupied Kashmir.

The JKCHR President in his letter wrote that the presence of 500,000 to 700,000 Indian troops in occupied Kashmir had made the territory one of the most militarized zones in the world. He said that these troops had waged a war on the defenceless men, women and children in the occupied territory. The broad spread of their powers under Armed Forces Special Powers Act has allowed them to operate above law and the civilian courts can’t prosecute them for any violation of human rights,” he added.

Dr Nazir Gilani wrote that the Kashmiri people were engaged in a just struggle to get rid of India’s illegal occupation of their homeland and Indian troops had killed around 100,000 Kashmiris, mostly youth, since 1989 to suppress this struggle. He referred to the killing of 9 youth in Kulgam and Islamabad on 21st October 2018 and cold-blooded murder of 11 people and injuring of hundreds of others on 15th December 2018 in Sirnoo area of Pulwama by the troops. He wrote that on Saturday (December 22), the troops carried out a cordon and search operation in Tral area of South Kashmir and killed six youth.

The JKCHR President appealed to the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights to impress upon India to respect the human rights in occupied Kashmir and take action on the 17 recommendations made in the UN report of 14th June 2018.

