Victimization of Muslims in Jammu denounced

Srinagar, December 23 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, former member of the Kashmir Assembly and the President of Awami Ittehad Party, Sheikh Abdul Rasheed, has condemned the victimization of Muslims in the so-called anti-encouragement drive in Beli Chadana area in Jammu.

Sheikh Abdul Rasheed in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the way the authorities early in the morning raided Beli Chadana locality and tried to demolish houses was condemnable. He said that the authorities should never be selective and communal in their approach.

“There is no justification for teargas shelling and lathi-charge on innocent residents. One should not forget that their ancestors have been either massacred in 1947 or were forced to migrate, leaving their huge properties here, which were later occupied by people of other communities,” he added.

He said, “On February 3 this year, the Kashmir assembly was told that there are 21 unauthorised colonies in Jammu city but one has a right to ask why only Muslim-dominated colonies are being targeted?”

He said not even a single unauthorised colony of Hindu community is being disturbed. He said there are thousands of non-state subjects residing in Qasim Nagar, Bhagwati Nagar, Talab Tulu, Trikoota Nagar, Gandhi Nagar, Channi Himant and various other places but no one speaks about them.

Engineer Rasheed said everyone knows that Congress leader Raman Bhala has facilitated settlement of thousands of non-Kashmiri families only to strengthen his vote bank and they have managed all necessary documents including ration cards and Aadhaar cards, but no one talks about that grave issue.

He demanded a whitepaper from the authorities to let people know how many illegal occupants are living in Jammu region and how they (have) managed to become state subjects.

Like this: Like Loading...