Arrest of Yasin Malik, others in IOK denounced

Srinagar, December 24 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the civil society group Kashmir Centre for Social and Development Studies (KCSDS) has strongly condemned the authorities for booking Joint resistance leaders and activists including Mohammad Yaseen Malik under draconian sections of law, normally meant for hardened criminals.

KCSDS in a statement issued in Srinagar said that Muhammad Yasin Malik and other activists were arrested while leading a peaceful march against the unabated civilian killings in Kashmir in general and South Kashmir in particular”.

“The peaceful march to army cantonment at Badami Bagh was to impress upon the Indian army to kill all people of Kashmir in one go instead of eliminating them through an incremental genocide,” the KCSDS added.

The KCSD appealed to the UN Secretary General to shun inaction on Kashmir and take steps for settlement of the lingering dispute. It, however, noted with satisfaction the recent passing of resolutions by United Nations General assembly (UNGA) upholding the right of self-determination by people of occupied territories and also the letter by UN special rapporteur on freedom of opinion and expression, David Kaye, to ‘Twitter’ chief to let him know the details of Indian requests to block Twitter accounts from Kashmir.

“But obviously more needs to be done to stop India from completely annihilating people of Kashmir physically, economically and culturally,” the statement said.

“India, being a signatory to the UN convention on genocide, needs to be reminded of her responsibilities under the covenants of the convention,” KCSDS said.

