Fresh killing spree in occupied Kashmir condemned

Srinagar, December 24 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Muslim League (JKML) has condemned the fresh killing spree and described it as the worst human rights violation by Indian forces.

The JKML in a statement issued in Srinagar said that killings, arrest and other brutalities by Indian forces could not suppress the ongoing liberation movement. It said that the unprecedented sacrifices of the Kashmiri people particularly by the youth would not be allowed go waste and the movement would be taken to its logical conclusion at all costs.

The Chairman of Peoples Political Front, Muhammad Musaddiq Aadi, in a statement, denouncing the killing spree, said that the United Nations and the international territory should take strict action against the Indian state terrorism in Kashmir. He said the cheap tactics by India and its stooges in occupied Kashmir could not weaken the freedom sentiment of the Kashmiri people and would continue their struggle till complete success.

Khateeb of Markazi Jamia Masjid, Kunzer Tangmarg, Maulana Paray Hassan Firdousi in a statement strongly condemned the killing of six youth by Indian forces during a cordon and search operation in Tral area of Pulwama district.

He said that India was applying all cheap tactics to suppress the Kashmiris’ struggle for securing right to self-determination but would never succeed in its sinister designs. He said the people of Kashmir would take the liberation movement to its logical end, despite all odds.

Hurriyat leader, Javaid Ahmed Mir, addressing a condolence meeting in Srinagar urged European Union and the international community to take notice of the Indian brutalities in occupied Kashmir.

