JKPM thanks Imran for raising HR violations with UN chief

Srinagar, December 24 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir People’s Movement (JKPM) has expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan, for talking to the United Nations Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, about the gross human rights violations committed by the Indian forces in Kashmir.

APHC leader and JKPM Chairman Mir Shahid Saleem in a statement issued in Jammu said, although Pakistan has always been extending moral, political and diplomatic support to the struggle of Kashmiris for their right to self determination, but it needs to do more to stop Indian occupation forces from killing innocent Kashmiri people especially youth in the Kashmir valley.

He called upon the Pakistani leadership to redouble their diplomatic efforts and seek the support of the world community against Indian aggression and illegal occupation.

Mir Shahid Saleem said India has crossed all limits of suppression and oppression and was openly committing genocide in Kashmir. He said Pakistan must play its role in breaking the criminal silence of international community over the gross human rights violations in the occupied territory.

Meanwhile, several political leaders including AIP President Er Rasheed and National Conference while expressing deep concern over efforts of administration to bulldoze colonies of Muslim dominated areas in Jammu region condemned the drive in Beli Chadana and Nikki Tawi in Jammu where hundreds of policemen along with local administration were deputed to demolish the houses of inhabitants mostly of Muslims.

Er Rasheed said, “There is no justification for shelling and Lathicharge on innocent inhabitants. One should not forget that their ancestors have been either massacred in 1947 or have forced to flee to Pakistan, leaving their huge properties here, which were later occupied by people of other communities,” he said.

National Conference leader, Mian Altaf Ahmad also expressed deep anguish over selective demolition drive launched by Jammu Development Authority at Nikki Tawi in Jammu without any prior notice and communication was uncalled for. He said, earlier the authorities had also carried out a demolition drive in Sidra and Samba which left many families homeless.

