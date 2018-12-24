Kashmir solution must be as per majority’s demand: Chidambaram

Jammu, December 24 (KMS): Former Indian Home Minister P Chidambaram has said that Jammu and Kashmir with a unique geographical location and a unique history needs a solution in line with the demand of the majority of its people.

P Chidambaram, who is considered to be very close to Congress leaders, Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, while referring to the historical background of Jammu and Kashmir, said. “Kashmir has a unique geographical location and a unique history. We have to find a solution that may turn out to be unique. The whole effort should be quiet until the contours of a political solution to the problem are found. This is essential to take the process forward”.

The Congress leader in a media interview further said, “Once the broad contours of a political solution are arrived at, it should be made public at an appropriate time. We must find a solution that is honourable, equitable and acceptable to the vast majority, overwhelming majority, of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.”

Chidambaram is against any preconditions for the talks. Besides, he also declined to elaborate on specifics.

Interestingly, when asked whether the dialogue should be held in line with India’s claim on Jammu and Kashmir as its so-called integral part, Chidambaram brushed aside the question by saying he would not get into “verbal gymnastics”. “I will not like to get into these kinds of traps,” he added.

