Mirwaiz lays foundation stone of mosque in Nawa Kadal

Srinagar, December 24 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, President of Muttahida Majlis-e-Ulema and the Chairman of Hurriyat forum, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq laid foundation stone of Masjid-e-Abu Bakr (RA) at Nawa Kadal in Srinagar.

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq addressing on the occasion defined essence and necessity of a masjid in Islam as a sacred place for worshiping Almighty Allah, and said it also has an important role in highlighting and addressing issues faced by the society.

“Constructing a mosque is an easy task but following its spirit in spreading a culture of good deeds and worship of Almighty is need of the hour. Knowing the centrality of mosques, Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) first of all constructed Masjid-e-Quba soon after he migrated from Makkah to Madina. Mosques being a place of worship should also be centres of purification of soul and to address religious, social and political issues,” Mirwaiz said.

