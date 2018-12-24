TeH delegation expresses solidarity with Tral martyrs’ families

Srinagar, December 24 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, a delegation of the Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir led by Ghulam Muhammad Hurra, on the directives of its Chairman, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai visited the residences of Tral martyrs to express solidarity with their families and pay glowing tributes to the martyrs.



On the occasion, addressing the condolence meeting and speaking to mourners Ghulam Muhammad Hurra said that tyranny and oppression by India will not deter the people from continuing to peacefully pursue their struggle for right to self-determination. He said such tactics will not break the will and resolve of the resistance leadership and freedom-loving people.

He said the people of Kashmir and the resistance leadership will take the mission of martyrs forward at any cost till it reaches its logical conclusion. The delegates consoled with the bereaved family members and asked them to be patient in these testing times. “The youth are sacrificing their precious lives to end the forcible control of their land and we are duty-bound to carry their mission to its logical conclusion,” they added.

They said Kashmir is a political dispute and should be settled politically according to the will of Kashmiri people. The Indian forces are killing the people of Kashmir on daily basis and the world community and the international human rights organization should take notice of it, they maintained.

