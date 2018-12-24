Tral, Awantipora continue to shut for third straight day

Srinagar, December 24 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, complete shutdown for the third consecutive day, today, was observed in Tral and Awantipora areas of South Kashmir’s Pulwama district to mourn the killing of six youth by Indian forces.

All shops and businesses establishments were closed and traffic was off the road in the areas.

People from various areas of the district continued to visit the residences of the martyred youth to offer condolences.

The six youth identified as Soleh Muhammad Akhoon, Rasik Mir, Rauf Mir, Umar Ramzan, Nadeem Muzaffar and Faisal Javaid Khanday were killed during a cordon and search operation jointly launched by Indian army, paramilitary Central Reserve Police Force and Special Operation Group in Arampora area of the Pulwama district on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the authorities at Islamic University of Sciences and Technology (IUST) suspended the class work and examinations amid fears of protests.

Like this: Like Loading...