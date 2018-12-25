Hurriyat delegations visit martyrs’ families in Tral, Pulwama

Srinagar, December 25 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, an APHC delegation comprising Bilal Siddiqi, Molvi Bashir Ahmed and Muhammad Yasin Attai visited Dadsar area of Tral and expressed solidarity with the families of the youth recently martyred by Indian troops.

Bilal Siddiqi, Molvi Bashir Ahmed and Muhammad Yasin Attai while interacting with the people present there said that the martyred youth were the real heroes of the ongoing freedom struggle. They said that the Kashmiri martyrs’ sacrifices, which had centre-staged the Kashmir dispute at the global level, would not be allowed to go waste and their mission would be accomplished at all costs.

The APHC leaders said that the Kashmiri people were fighting for a just cause and they would continue their struggle till they achieved freedom from Indian occupation.

Meanwhile, a delegation of Jammu and Kashmir Salvation Movement also visited the residences of the martyred youth in Tral and Pulwama and expressed solidarity with their families.

