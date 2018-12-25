Criminals torturing political prisoners in Kathua jail: Sehrai

Srinagar, December 25 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, senior APHC leader and the Chairman of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai, has urged the global human rights organizations to take cognizance of the torture of Kashmiri political prisoners by criminal prisoners at the behest of the authorities in Kathua jail, Jammu.

Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai in a statement issued in Srinagar said that family members and relatives of the detainees lodged in Kathua Jail informed that the jail authorities had made the life of the inmates miserable as they were beaten every day without any reason.

He said that the Kashmiri prisoners were lodged in small cells along with criminals deliberately where they were further tortured by those criminals and at times by jail staff as well.

Ashraf Sehrai urged the Kashmir High Court Bar Association and human rights organisations to take up the matter with International Committee of Red Cross, Amnesty International and Asia Watch so that send their teams to Kathua Jail and see for themselves how the Kashmiri detainees were being maltreated by the jail authorities.

