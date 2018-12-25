Ill-treatment of detainees in Kathua jail worries Sehrai

Samad Inqilabi arrested, Aijaz Noori booked under PSA

Srinagar, December 25 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, senior APHC leader and the Chairman of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai, has expressed serious concern over the ill-treatment meted out to the Kashmiri detainees lodged in Kathua Jail in Jammu by the prison authorities.

Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai in a statement issued in Srinagar said that family members and relatives of some of the detainees lodged in Kathua Jail informed that the jail authorities had made the life of the inmates miserable as they were beaten every day without any reason. He said that the Kashmiri prisoners were lodged in small cells along with criminals deliberately where they were further tortured by those criminals and at times by jail staff as well. Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai urged the Kashmir High Court Bar Association and human rights organisations to take up the matter with International Committee of Red Cross, Amnesty International and Asia Watch so that they visit Kathua Jail and see for themselves as to how the Kashmiri detainees were being maltreated by the jail authorities.

Meanwhile, complete shutdown was observed in Tral town of Pulwama district for the fourth successive day, today, against the killing of six youth by Indian troops. The troops killed the youth during a cordon and search operation in Arampora area of Tral on Saturday. An APHC delegation comprising Bilal Siddiqi, Molvi Bashir Ahmed and Muhammad Yasin Attai and a team of Jammu and Kashmir Salvation Movement visited Tral and Pulwama areas and expressed solidarity with the families of the youth recently martyred by the troops.

Indian police arrested the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Islami Tanzeem-e-Azadi, Abdul Samad Inqilabi, from Dogripora area of Pulwama district. The occupation authorities have booked illegally detained leader of Ummat-e-Islami, Aijaz Noori, under black law, Public Safety Act and lodged him at Kot Bhalwal Jail in Jammu.

The residents of Pulwama district including businessmen, lawyers and students are suffering immensely due to continued suspension of the mobile internet service by the authorities. The occupation authorities had suspended the mobile internet service in the district on 15th December, 2018, following the killing of eleven people by Indian troops in Sirnoo area of the district.

